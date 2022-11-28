DAYS’s Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) enjoyed a visit from Peter Reckell (Bo). Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B), wife Cindy Ambuel (ex-Amy, B&B) and their entire family gathered together. Photo credit: Instagram

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS), husband AJ and their daughter, Charley, 9, made it a family affair. Photo credit: Instagram

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) and his daughters, Anbilliene, 12, Eliana, 9 and Adeline, 7, hit the couch after a big dinner. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance et al) and daughters Sophie, 4, and Olivia, 6, celebrated the holiday in Franklin, TN. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s real- and reel-life pair Patrick Duffy (Stephen) and Linda Purl (Lucy) enjoyed a cup of coffee and extended greetings with Duffy posting, “A very Happy Thanksgiving from our household to yours.” Photo credit: Instagram

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS), wife Lissa and their son Jed, had a big holiday spread. Photo credit: Instagram

“The Kelly boys for Thanksgiving… we may be Dumb,” Is how Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) captioned this shot with brother Chris. Photo credit: Instagram

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) and daughter Kate hugged it out. Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Damian (Danny, Y&R) and his wife, Janeen, were all smiles. Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy Thanksgiving! Most thankful for my family and the warm CA sun. Beach day in Nov #santamonicapier ,” noted Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) with wife Elizabeth and daughter, Delilah, 8. Photo credit: Instagram

“Just Thankful,” posted Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), husband Rob and their daughter, Josephine, 1. Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), wife Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and their kids, Sebella, 9, and Dylan, 5 were in a celebratory mood, some complications, with Winter posting “Happy Thanksgiving… so thankful for my family❤️ tough thanksgiving with my mom out sick and Ros out with pink eye arghh but pulling through 🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🍾 🦃” Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) barbecued with Derk Cheetwood (ex-Max). Photo credit: Instagram