DAYS’s Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) enjoyed a visit from Peter Reckell (Bo).
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B), wife Cindy Ambuel (ex-Amy, B&B) and their entire family gathered together.
Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS), husband AJ and their daughter, Charley, 9, made it a family affair.
Dominic Zamprogna (Dante, GH) and his daughters, Anbilliene, 12, Eliana, 9 and Adeline, 7, hit the couch after a big dinner.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance et al) and daughters Sophie, 4, and Olivia, 6, celebrated the holiday in Franklin, TN.
B&B’s real- and reel-life pair Patrick Duffy (Stephen) and Linda Purl (Lucy) enjoyed a cup of coffee and extended greetings with Duffy posting, “A very Happy Thanksgiving from our household to yours.”
James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS), wife Lissa and their son Jed, had a big holiday spread.
“The Kelly boys for Thanksgiving… we may be Dumb,” Is how Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) captioned this shot with brother Chris.
Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, GH) and daughter Kate hugged it out.
Michael Damian (Danny, Y&R) and his wife, Janeen, were all smiles.
“Happy Thanksgiving! Most thankful for my family and the warm CA sun. Beach day in Nov #santamonicapier
,” noted Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) with wife Elizabeth and daughter, Delilah, 8.
“Just Thankful,” posted Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), husband Rob and their daughter, Josephine, 1.
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS), wife Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and their kids, Sebella, 9, and Dylan, 5 were in a celebratory mood, some complications, with Winter posting “Happy Thanksgiving… so thankful for my family❤️ tough thanksgiving with my mom out sick and Ros out with pink eye arghh but pulling through 🤷🏼♂️🤦🏼♂️🍾 🦃”
GH’s Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) barbecued with Derk Cheetwood (ex-Max).
“Family is everything,” noted Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al), who enjoyed the day with Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie, B&B, r.) and Joanna Johnson (ex-Caroline/Karen, second from l.), among others.