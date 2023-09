In 1995, social services took DAYS’s Will away from Sami in France. Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, Lisa LoCicero made her GH debut as Olivia. Photo credit: ABC

In 2011, ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s Todd was arrested for the murder of his twin, Victor. Photo credit: JPI

In 2016, Y&R’s Jack asked Phyllis for a divorce, wrecked over her affair with Billy. Photo credit: JPI