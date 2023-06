In 1984, Howie Hoffstedder took Hope’s place at her wedding to Larry on DAYS. Photo credit: NBC

In 1995, GH’s Lois and Ned wed in Brooklyn, NY. Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, PORT CHARLES premiered with a prime-time special on ABC. Photo credit: ABC

In 2004, Bryton James made his Y&R debut as Devon. Photo credit: JPI