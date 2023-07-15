Flashback Five Things That Happened On July 15 In Soap History July 15, 2023 7:00AM Credit: CBSView gallery 5 Five Things That Happened On July 15 In Soap History 1 of 5 Close gallery 1 of 5In 1968, ONE LIVE TO LIVE premiered on ABC.Photo credit: ABC2 of 5In 1983, Lauralee Bell made her Y&R debut as Cricket.Photo credit: CBS3 of 5In 1996, Tyler Christopher made his GH debut as Nikolas.Photo credit: ABC4 of 5In 1997, Todd wed Téa on OLTL.Photo credit: ABC 5 of 5In 2002, Leo and Greenlee tied the knot on ALL MY CHILDREN. In 1968, ONE LIVE TO LIVE premiered on ABC.Photo credit: ABCIn 1983, Lauralee Bell made her Y&R debut as Cricket.Photo credit: CBSIn 1996, Tyler Christopher made his GH debut as Nikolas.Photo credit: ABCIn 1997, Todd wed Téa on OLTL.Photo credit: ABCIn 2002, Leo and Greenlee tied the knot on ALL MY CHILDREN. By SOD Filed Under: All My Children, General Hospital, One Life To Live, The Young and the Restless, Florencia Lozano, Josh Duhamel, Lauralee Bell, Rebecca Budig, Roger Howarth, Stephen Nichols, Tyler Christopher Comments