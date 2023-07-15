Promo banner Promo banner
Five Things That Happened On July 15 In Soap History

Credit: CBS

In 1968, ONE LIVE TO LIVE premiered on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1983, Lauralee Bell made her Y&R debut as Cricket.

Photo credit: CBS

In 1996, Tyler Christopher made his GH debut as Nikolas.

Photo credit: ABC

In 1997, Todd wed Téa on OLTL.

Photo credit: ABC

In 2002, Leo and Greenlee tied the knot on ALL MY CHILDREN.
