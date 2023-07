In 1991, Jack and Jennifer said, “I do” on DAYS. Photo credit: Jon McKee

In 1999, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Ryan and Hayley impulsively kissed — and Gillian spied the smooch. Photo credit: ABC

In 2001, the ghost of AMC’s Jesse offered guidance to newly deceased Gillian. Photo credit: ABC

In 2002, B&B’s Brooke gave birth to Hope. Photo credit: JPI