In 2004, B&B’s Ridge and Brooke wed for the fourth time. Photo credit: JPI

In 2006, the late Benjamin Hendrickson made his final appearance as Hal on AS THE WORLD TURNS. Photo credit: PGP

In 2007, a gravely ill Jessica wed Nash on ONE LIFE TO LIVE. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT premiered on SOAPnet. Photo credit: ABC