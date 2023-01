In 1982, Demi Moore made her GH debut as Jackie Templeton. Photo credit: ABC

In 2010, ALL MY CHILDREN’s Greenlee woke up from a nearly year-long coma. Photo credit: ABC

In 2013, GH’s Maxie and Spinelli conceived Georgie. Photo credit: JPI

In 2017, Y&R’s Hilary sat vigil for Devon after he was badly injured in a car accident. Photo credit: JPI