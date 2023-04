In 1985, Finola Hughes made her GH debut as Anna. Photo credit: ABC

In 2007, Scott Bryce returned to AS THE WORLD TURNS as Craig. Photo credit: PGP

In 2012, B&B’s Hope nearly drowned while under the influence of pills. Photo credit: JPI

In 2013, Emme Rylan exited Y&R as Abby. Photo credit: JPI