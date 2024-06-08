Daytime Emmys 2024: Date Night Duos!

While most actors walked the red carpet solo and spent the evening in the company of their castmates, some lovey-dovey duos decided to make the Daytime Emmys into a date night! Here are some of the cute couples who graced the red carpet.
Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Steve Burton (Harris, DAYS; Jason, GH) and his new paramour, Michelle Lundstrom, made their red carpet debut after Burton confirmed their relationship in May.
Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS
Also making their first trip to the red carpet as a couple was Lead Actress nominee Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) and her new squeeze, actor John Patrick Amedori, who first hinted at their romance on Instagram in February 2024. "Feeling so so grateful and blessed," she posted on Instagram.
Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Noelle's B&B ex, Scott Clifton (Liam), a Lead Actor nominee, also made his red carpet debut with his new real-life love interest, Elle Anderson. They went Instagram official in January 2024.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), who was nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress, kept company with beau Dominique Zoida.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Making it a family affair was Lead Actor nominee Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days), who was escorted not only by his beautiful wife, Lisa, but by their strapping sons, twins Chase and Mason.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Supporting Actor nominee A Martinez (Nardo, The Bay), who was also honored for his decades of contributions to daytime television with the Daytime Emmys' Gold Circle Award, had wife Leslie by his side. They have been married since 1982.
Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Lead Actor nominee John McCook (Eric, B&B) was proud to walk the red carpet alongside his lovely wife, Laurette, to whom he said, "I do" in 1980.
Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Another pair of long-term marrieds who walked the carpet arm in arm? Passions alum Juliet Mills (ex-Tabitha) and Maxwell Caulfield (Thomas, The Bay; ex-Pierce, All My Children). They wed in 1980, as well.
Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS
It was a big night for this power couple: Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) and hubby Ed Scott, a B&B producer, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. They met on the Y&R set and married in 1985.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) was beaming with bride over her Emmy-nominated husband, Linden Ashby, who earned a nod in the Guest Performer category for his reprisal of Cameron on Y&R. The Ashbys tied the knot in 1986. She posted on Instagram, "Off the plane and on the red carpet. Honored to be a castmate of- and wife of- the @daytimeemmys nominees from @youngandrestlesscbs !! ❤️ @linden_ashby"
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
B&B's Sean Kanan (Deacon) was accompanied by his wife, Michele. Next month, they will celebrate 22 years of marriage.
