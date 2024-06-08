Daytime Emmys 2024: Date Night Duos!

Steve Burton (Harris, DAYS; Jason, GH) and his new paramour, Michelle Lundstrom, made their red carpet debut after Burton confirmed their relationship in May. Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Also making their first trip to the red carpet as a couple was Lead Actress nominee Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) and her new squeeze, actor John Patrick Amedori, who first hinted at their romance on Instagram in February 2024. "Feeling so so grateful and blessed," she posted on Instagram. Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Noelle's B&B ex, Scott Clifton (Liam), a Lead Actor nominee, also made his red carpet debut with his new real-life love interest, Elle Anderson. They went Instagram official in January 2024. Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), who was nominated as Outstanding Lead Actress, kept company with beau Dominique Zoida. Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Making it a family affair was Lead Actor nominee Eric Martsolf (Brady, Days), who was escorted not only by his beautiful wife, Lisa, but by their strapping sons, twins Chase and Mason. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Supporting Actor nominee A Martinez (Nardo, The Bay), who was also honored for his decades of contributions to daytime television with the Daytime Emmys' Gold Circle Award, had wife Leslie by his side. They have been married since 1982. Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Lead Actor nominee John McCook (Eric, B&B) was proud to walk the red carpet alongside his lovely wife, Laurette, to whom he said, "I do" in 1980. Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Another pair of long-term marrieds who walked the carpet arm in arm? Passions alum Juliet Mills (ex-Tabitha) and Maxwell Caulfield (Thomas, The Bay; ex-Pierce, All My Children). They wed in 1980, as well. Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

It was a big night for this power couple: Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) and hubby Ed Scott, a B&B producer, received the Lifetime Achievement Award. They met on the Y&R set and married in 1985. Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) was beaming with bride over her Emmy-nominated husband, Linden Ashby, who earned a nod in the Guest Performer category for his reprisal of Cameron on Y&R. The Ashbys tied the knot in 1986. She posted on Instagram, "Off the plane and on the red carpet. Honored to be a castmate of- and wife of- the @daytimeemmys nominees from @youngandrestlesscbs !! ❤️ @linden_ashby" Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA