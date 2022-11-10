DAYS

DAYS 57th Celebration

Credit: JPI

DAYS 57th Celebration
The cast of DAYS gathered on set for a celebration to mark the 57th anniversary of the show on November 8.

Executive Producer Ken Corday addressed the cast.

(From l.) Carson Boatman (Johnny), Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) were all smiles.

Galen Gering (Rafe) and Elia Cantu (Jada) toasted the milestone.

James Reynolds (Abe l) and Paul Telfer (Xander) made the scene.

Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, c.) and Jackée Harry (Paulina) were on hand.

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) and Feuerriegel were arm in arm in celebration.

Deidre Hall (Marlena) enjoyed the bubbly.

