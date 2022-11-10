The cast of DAYS gathered on set for a celebration to mark the 57th anniversary of the show on November 8. Photo credit: JPI

Executive Producer Ken Corday addressed the cast. Photo credit: JPI

(From l.) Carson Boatman (Johnny), Brandon Barash (Stefan) and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) were all smiles. Photo credit: JPI

Galen Gering (Rafe) and Elia Cantu (Jada) toasted the milestone. Photo credit: JPI

James Reynolds (Abe l) and Paul Telfer (Xander) made the scene. Photo credit: JPI

Stephen Nichols (Steve), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, c.) and Jackée Harry (Paulina) were on hand. Photo credit: JPI

Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe) and Feuerriegel were arm in arm in celebration. Photo credit: JPI