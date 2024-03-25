BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL's 37th Anniversary Bash

B&B, which turned 37 on March 23, celebrated its birthday in style with a star-studded party at Fanny’s in Los Angeles.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, l.) and original cast members Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and John McCook (Eric) were all smiles on B&B's big night.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) enjoyed a date night with hubby Elan Ruspoli.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) had a warm reunion with Kimberlin Brown (ex-Sheila).
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
(From l.) Naomi Matsuda (Li), Lisa Yamada (Luna) and Romy Park (Poppy) struck a pose.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) had his lovely wife, Brytnee, on his arm.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
The Logan girls were in full force, repped by (from l.) Heather Tom (Katie), Lang, Annika Noelle (Hope), Ashley Jones (Bridget) and Gareis.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Brown and Naomi Matsuda (Li) assumed their characters' adversarial stance.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Sean Kanan (Deacon) brought along his better half, wife Michele.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Delon de Metz (Zende) posed with his fetching date.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
McCook posed with his real-life wife, Laurette, and on-screen spouse, Jennifer Gareis (Donna).
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Noelle channeled her inner child alongside (from l.) Sophia Paras (Kelly), Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) and Jordyn Lynn Ariza (Beth).
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Maeve Quinlan (ex-Megan, with Lang) was on the scene.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Alley Mills (Pam; Heather, B&B) was delighted to see McCook.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Dick Christie (Charlie, r.) chatted up the man of the hour, B&B Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Clint Howard, who recently taped a B&B guest gig, was escorted by wife Kat.
Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Don Diamont (Bill) was flanked by (from l.) Lang, Ashley Jones (Bridget) and Noelle.
