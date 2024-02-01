Behind The Scenes: Social Snaps Of Stars On Set

Check out what stars have been posting behind the scenes of your favorite soaps!
1 of 9
Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) took a selfie with buddy Steve Burton's likeness, which has been put back up on the studio wall in anticipation of Burton's return as Jason.
Photo credit: DAILYDRAMATV/X (formerly Twitter)
2 of 9
"So happy to be amongst friends!" trilled Tricia Cast (Nina, r.) who posed with longtime Y&R companions Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/CAST
3 of 9
Before going on his GH hiatus, Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) worked with a stunt double for Spencer's tragedy on the open water.
Photo credit: General Hospital/X (formerly Twitter)
4 of 9
Raven Bowens (Chanel) gave props to DAYS's glam squad.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BOWENS
5 of 9
Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) had a warm reunion with Mishael Morgan, who is visiting Y&R as Amanda.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DOMINIC
6 of 9
GH's Gregory Harrison (Gregory) and Jane Elliot (Tracy) posed on the courtroom set during the filming of Finn's trial.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/GENERALHOSPITALABC
7 of 9
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) brought daughters Olivia, l., and Sophie to work, declaring them to be "The cutest ‘Society’ customers in Genoa City."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ORDWAY
8 of 9
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) got his selfie on in his dressing room.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/WILSON
9 of 9
Shared Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), "Dressing Room Selfie. This was a fun day."
Photo credit: STAFFORD/INSTAGRAM
Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) took a selfie with buddy Steve Burton's likeness, which has been put back up on the studio wall in anticipation of Burton's return as Jason.
Photo credit: DAILYDRAMATV/X (formerly Twitter)
"So happy to be amongst friends!" trilled Tricia Cast (Nina, r.) who posed with longtime Y&R companions Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/CAST
Before going on his GH hiatus, Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) worked with a stunt double for Spencer's tragedy on the open water.
Photo credit: General Hospital/X (formerly Twitter)
Raven Bowens (Chanel) gave props to DAYS's glam squad.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BOWENS
Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) had a warm reunion with Mishael Morgan, who is visiting Y&R as Amanda.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DOMINIC
GH's Gregory Harrison (Gregory) and Jane Elliot (Tracy) posed on the courtroom set during the filming of Finn's trial.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/GENERALHOSPITALABC
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) brought daughters Olivia, l., and Sophie to work, declaring them to be "The cutest ‘Society’ customers in Genoa City."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ORDWAY
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) got his selfie on in his dressing room.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/WILSON
Shared Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), "Dressing Room Selfie. This was a fun day."
Photo credit: STAFFORD/INSTAGRAM