Behind The Scenes: Social Snaps Of Stars On Set

Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) took a selfie with buddy Steve Burton's likeness, which has been put back up on the studio wall in anticipation of Burton's return as Jason. Photo credit: DAILYDRAMATV/X (formerly Twitter)

"So happy to be amongst friends!" trilled Tricia Cast (Nina, r.) who posed with longtime Y&R companions Michael Damian (Danny) and Lauralee Bell (Christine). Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/CAST

Before going on his GH hiatus, Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) worked with a stunt double for Spencer's tragedy on the open water. Photo credit: General Hospital/X (formerly Twitter)

Raven Bowens (Chanel) gave props to DAYS's glam squad. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BOWENS

Sean Dominic (Nate, Y&R) had a warm reunion with Mishael Morgan, who is visiting Y&R as Amanda. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/DOMINIC

GH's Gregory Harrison (Gregory) and Jane Elliot (Tracy) posed on the courtroom set during the filming of Finn's trial. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/GENERALHOSPITALABC

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) brought daughters Olivia, l., and Sophie to work, declaring them to be "The cutest ‘Society’ customers in Genoa City." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/ORDWAY

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex, DAYS) got his selfie on in his dressing room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/WILSON