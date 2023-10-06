Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) and Colton Little (Andrew) had a sibling reunion in the DAYS hair and makeup room.
GH’s Evan Hofer (Dex) and Tabyana Ali (Trina) took promo pics for their upcoming Graceland appearance.
“Back on set directing #10,” reported Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). “SO beyond grateful to everyone who has helped me and believed in me along the way!! (Not a struck company)”
“Sunlight in a person,” posted GH’s Roger Howarth (Austin, c.), with Josh Swickard (Chase) and Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn). “Both. Truly. Thank you for your kindness today.”
Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) got ready for a bed scene on GH.
“Accidentally twinning with your daughter, TV version,” reported DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, r.). “I so love working with this doll baby @abigailklein_[Stephanie] truly the sweetest inside and out!!!”
Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B) posted a pic from her new theater production. “Come check out my wig and my ridiculously talented castmates,” she wrote. “How It’s Gon’ Be opens this Saturday night
@echotheatercompany in LA.”
Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) snapped a shot of hubby Tanner Novlan (Finn) at work with son Jones, 1.
“Celebrating 5 years at this amazing place this week!!!” enthused GH’s Sofia Mattsson (Sasha). “I’m beyond grateful to have a workplace that feels more like family and a second home!”