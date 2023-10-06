Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) and Colton Little (Andrew) had a sibling reunion in the DAYS hair and makeup room. Photo credit: Twitter

GH’s Evan Hofer (Dex) and Tabyana Ali (Trina) took promo pics for their upcoming Graceland appearance. Photo credit: Instagram

“Back on set directing #10,” reported Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). “SO beyond grateful to everyone who has helped me and believed in me along the way!! (Not a struck company)” Photo credit: Instagram

“Sunlight in a person,” posted GH’s Roger Howarth (Austin, c.), with Josh Swickard (Chase) and Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn). “Both. Truly. Thank you for your kindness today.” Photo credit: Instagram

Maurice Benard (Sonny) and Cynthia Watros (Nina) got ready for a bed scene on GH. Photo credit: ABC

“Accidentally twinning with your daughter, TV version,” reported DAYS’s Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, r.). “I so love working with this doll baby @abigailklein_[Stephanie] truly the sweetest inside and out!!!” Photo credit: Instagram

Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B) posted a pic from her new theater production. “Come check out my wig and my ridiculously talented castmates,” she wrote. “How It’s Gon’ Be opens this Saturday night @echotheatercompany in LA.” Photo credit: Instagram

Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin, B&B) snapped a shot of hubby Tanner Novlan (Finn) at work with son Jones, 1. Photo credit: Instagram