behind

PHOTOS

Behind The Scenes

behind

Credit: JPI & Instagram

View gallery 5

Behind The Scenes
1 of 5
Close gallery
“Double trouble,” mused Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby, near l.), with Hayley Erin (Claire), who previously played Abby. “Should there be an #Abby  #Claire  collab?”

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Zuleyka Silver (Audra) posed with Eric Braeden (Victor).

Photo credit: Twitter

DAYS’s Victoria Grace (Wendy) showed off her alter ego’s wardrobe.

Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s (clockwise from bottom l.) Christopher Sean (Paul), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Martha Madison (Belle), Drake Hogestyn (John) and Deidre Hall (Marlena) were all smiles in this snap with the legendary Dick Van Dyke (Timothy).

Photo credit: JPI

“Had the pleasure of hanging out with the extraordinary actor Patrick Fabian [ex-Mr. Murty, GH] backstage at the Telethon for the [Entertainment] Community Fund,” reported Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al).

Photo credit: Instagram

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments