B&B stars took in the sights of Italy while working on a remote shoot abroad. “I was so honored to be asked,” says Annika Noelle (Hope). “I have been hoping to be able to go on an international remote for over the past five years! All I heard about was how amazing and fun it is to bond with everybody on the cast and crew outside of Los Angeles, so I couldn’t wait to experience it for myself.”

Behind The Scenes 1 of 8 Close gallery 1 of 8 The actors posed in front of the Colosseum. Lang visited again after, noting, "A very special visit to the Colosseum! Private tour with nobody there. Once in a lifetime opportunity with @boldand beautifulcbs! So grateful for such wonderful experiences." Photo credit: COURTESY OF BELL-PHILLIP TELEVISION INC. 2 of 8 Kaye and Lang encountered some enthusiastic viewers. Photo credit: COURTESY OF BELL-PHILLIP TELEVISION INC. 3 of 8 Saint-Victor and Wood chatted with Noelle and Atkinson. "It was an awesome location and I look forward to staying here again," posted Atkinson. Photo credit: COURTESY OF BELL-PHILLIP TELEVISION INC. 4 of 8 Saint-Victor had help getting camera-ready. "Big thank you to our Italian production team!!!!" he praised on social media. "Thank you for all your hard work, it was a pleasure working with you." Photo credit: COURTESY OF BELL-PHILLIP TELEVISION INC. 5 of 8 Lang and Bell had a sit-down. Photo credit: COURTESY OF BELL-PHILLIP TELEVISION INC. 6 of 8 Kaye tried his hand at door knocking. Photo credit: COURTESY OF BELL-PHILLIP TELEVISION INC. 7 of 8 A colorful umbrella kept Clifton dry. Photo credit: COURTESY OF BELL-PHILLIP TELEVISION INC. 8 of 8 A gorgeous backdrop set the stage for (from l.) Matthew Atkinson (Thomas), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Executive Producer/Head Writer Bradley Bell, Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton (Liam) to meet the press. Photo credit: COURTESY OF BELL-PHILLIP TELEVISION INC