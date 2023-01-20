DAYS’s Kristian Alfonso (Hope) shared a shot from the set with Peter Reckell (Bo, l.) and Steve Burton (Harris). Photo credit: Instagram

“The wait is over! Shaking things up a bit for Zion and Georgia in season 2 of GINNY and GEORGIA,” reported GH alum Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH, l.), with Nathan Mitchell and Brianne Howey. Photo credit: Instagram

“Johnny DiMera, Suave Samurai,” declared DAYS’s Carson Boatman. Photo credit: Instagram

“One of my fave looks this season on #AcapulcoTV, showing a softer side to Diane’s fashion,” opined Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) of her Apple TV+ series. Photo credit: Instagram

“Every once in a while you get an experience like I had on @sohelpmecbs,” smiled Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B) of appearing on SO HELP ME TODD. “I love making new friends.” Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS, l.) and Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN) did press together in support of the second installment of their WEDDING VEIL trilogy on Hallmark Channel. “So many behind-the-scenes stories and memories,” Sweeney noted. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt, GH) posed next to her character’s party sign. Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and co-star Melissa O’Neil took a break while filming THE ROOKIE. Photo credit: Instagram