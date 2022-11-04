“When you match your Covid nurse at work!” reported Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, r.).
GH’s (from l.) Roger Howarth (Austin), Tristan Rogers (Scorpio) and Emma Samms (Holly) shared a smile in between scenes.
Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS) shared a photo with Rutina Wesley, his co-star on QUEEN SUGAR, where he reprised the role of Calvin for its final season.
“Great to be back working with some of my favorites!” cheered Y&R’s Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, second from l.) with Joshua Morrow (Nick, l.), Courtney Hope (Sally) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael).
GH’s Cameron Mathison (Drew, l.) and Laura Wright (Carly) were interviewed by alum Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin), now an ET correspondent.