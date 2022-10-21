B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang was enthusiastic about Brooke’s outfit of the day. “I love my fashionable look today!” she shared. “Magic behind the scenes! Thanks for making me look good and thanks for making me happy!” Photo credit: Instagram

Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R) posed a shot from the Crimson Lights set. Photo credit: Instagram

“Nearly 60 years later and actress Robin Blake [ex-Judy] is still happy to visit Port Charles,” reported the official GH Instagram page. “You might have caught a glimpse of her today in the Metro Court.” Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Thiebaud (Britt, GH) cheered her return to STATION 19. “Eva ‘hot mess’ Vasquez is back,” she tweeted. Photo credit: Twitter

Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) appeared on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN to promote her new book, Live Wire. Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

“I’m so thrilled to share a #behindthescenes moment with the fabulous @marlothomas !” raved Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS). “She did me the great honor of playing my mom in our upcoming @hallmarkchannel Christmas movie, A Magical Christmas Village which premieres Friday Nov 4th 8pm.” Photo credit: Instagram

“What’s been keeping me busy lately,” teased Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al). “#VCAndrews #dawncutlerseries.” Photo credit: Instagram