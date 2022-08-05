The official Instagram page for B&B shared a shot of the Spencer men, (from l.), Darin Brooks (Wyatt), Don Diamont (Bill) and Scott Clifton (Liam). Photo credit: Instagram

During the filming of BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2, Eileen Davidson (Sister Mary Moira, l.) posed with longtime body double Lisa Williams, as Thomas. “We have laughed so hard playing these five characters on DOOL,” Davidson posted. “Not only is she the most fun but she’s the most professional. She also has to learn all those lines I do! I love her so much and I’m so grateful to have her in my life!” Photo credit: Instagram

“Couldn’t ask for better scene partners,” enthused BEYOND SALEM: CHAPTER 2’s Victoria Grace (Wendy), with Tanner Stine (Joey, l.) and Lucas Adams (Tripp). Photo credit: Instagram

While back at DAYS for Sami and Lucas’s wedding, her portrayer, Alison Sweeney snapped a pic with her on-screen kids (from l.) Chandler Massey (Will), Lindsay Arnold (Allie) and Carson Boatman (Johnny). Photo credit: Instagram

“So excited for my new show ‘Crisis Earth’ and for you all to get to know this bada$$ chick!” relayed McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, PASSIONS). Photo credit: Instagram

Denise Richards (Shauna, B&B) appeared on ACCESS HOLLYWOOD to promote her new film, LOVE ACCIDENTALLY. Photo credit: Instagram

“Today I start work with some pretty amazing artists, not the least of which is my dear old friend Michael Oblowitz,” noted Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan, GH). “More info soon.” Photo credit: Instagram

“I would’ve been 10x more nervous doing this with anyone else besides my buddy and #Blockbuster costar,” wrote Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), who announced the nominees for the 2022 Primetime Emmys with J.B. Smoove. Photo credit: Instagram