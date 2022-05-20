Behind

B&B’s Jennifer Gareis (Donna) cozied up to John McCook (Eric) upon the reveal of their characters’ affair reveal.

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Mick, AS THE WORLD TURNS) was a guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON.

“Well … we got a new sign at last to replace the old one!” shared GH’s Jophielle Love (Violet). “What do you think?”

“Sooo much fun stuff coming!” teased GH’s Bradford Anderson (Spinelli). “New signs at work are kinda spiffy too.”

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) shared a snap from a recent photo shoot she did with photographer Lesley Bohm.

Kelly Ripa’s (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) children, (from l.) Michael, Lola and Joaquin, appeared on her morning talk show, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“My TV brother #PeterBergman [Jack, r.] and I just found out we are both nominated for the @daytimeemmys in the Lead Actors category,” posted Jason Thompson (Billy). “I love my job.”

Supporting Actor nominees Bryton James (Devon, near r.) and Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey) were arm in arm.

“I was lucky enough to be with @mishaelmorgan today when we got the news!” enthused Supporting Actress nominee Melissa Ordway (Abby, r.), with Lead Actress nominee Mishael Morgan (Amanda). “Congratulations on your Lead Actress Nomination!!! And a big congratulations to all the very talented nominees! Getting to play Abby Newman is a dream come true.”

