B&B’s Jennifer Gareis (Donna) cozied up to John McCook (Eric) upon the reveal of their characters’ affair reveal. Photo credit: Instagram

Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan, GUIDING LIGHT; ex-Mick, AS THE WORLD TURNS) was a guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. Photo credit: NBC

“Well … we got a new sign at last to replace the old one!” shared GH’s Jophielle Love (Violet). “What do you think?” Photo credit: Instagram

“Sooo much fun stuff coming!” teased GH’s Bradford Anderson (Spinelli). “New signs at work are kinda spiffy too.” Photo credit: Instagram

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) shared a snap from a recent photo shoot she did with photographer Lesley Bohm. Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Ripa’s (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) children, (from l.) Michael, Lola and Joaquin, appeared on her morning talk show, LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, in celebration of Mother’s Day. Photo credit: Instagram

“My TV brother #PeterBergman [Jack, r.] and I just found out we are both nominated for the @daytimeemmys in the Lead Actors category,” posted Jason Thompson (Billy). “I love my job.” Photo credit: JPI

Supporting Actor nominees Bryton James (Devon, near r.) and Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey) were arm in arm. Photo credit: JPI