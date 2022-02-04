Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) appreciated her outfit of the day. Photo credit: Instagram

Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, Y&R et al) clutched his THIS IS US character’s script. Photo credit: Instagram

“Friends and colleagues for 20 years,” reported B&B alum Justin Torkildsen (ex-Rick, l.), on the set of STUDIO CITY with Sean Kanan (Deacon). Photo credit: Twitter

Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) took part in a segment on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN. “Got the chance to film something fun,” she enthused. Photo credit: Instagram

Rory Gibson (Noah, Y&R) snapped a work selfie. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Inga Cadranel showed off Harmony’s wardrobe. Photo credit: Instagram

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) suited up for a new project. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Camryn Grimes (Mariah, l.) and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) celebrated their alter egos’ engagement. Photo credit: JPI