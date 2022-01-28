B&B

B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, l.) and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, r.) posed with THE TALK co-host Akbar Gbajabiamila, who plays Max on the soap.

Photo credit: The Talk

DAYS’s Tamara Braun (Ava, l.) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) were all smiles on set.

Photo credit: JPI

“Two Scots Walked on to a Green Screen,” quipped Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al, l.), with Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS).

Photo credit: Jim Warren

“shot a video for @thelumineers right before break!!” reported Y&R’s Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), with Rory Gibson (Noah). “it was such a fun couple of days and I was glad to be a part of it.”

Photo credit: Instagram

“Back at it!” enthused Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, l.), with Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe).

Photo credit: Instagram

