Christopher Sean (ex-Paul, DAYS, r.) posed with his season 3 YOU co-star, Penn Badgley (ex-Phillip, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

“All smiles,” enthused GH’s Sydney Mikayla (Trina, c.) with Avery Pohl (Esme) and William Lipton (Cameron). Photo credit: Twitter

“A wrap for me on Dead Wrong,” reported B&B’s Katrina Bowden (Flo). “Can’t wait to share more of the wild story we created for you.” Photo credit: Instagram

“This is gonna be funnnn!” teased Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, near l.), who is back from maternity leave and posing for pics with Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, far l.) and Courtney Hope (Sally). Photo credit: Instagram

“How lucky am I to be in a storyline with two GREAT Actresses,” mused GH’s Maurice Benard (Sonny), with one of them, Cynthia Watros (Nina). Photo credit: Instagram

PASSIONS alums Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, near l., et al) and Dana Sparks (ex-Grace et al) reunited for a new project. “Blessed to finish off week one with @danasparks real,” posted Hartley. Photo credit: Instagram

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) cozied up to Nick Cannon for a segment on his eponymous talk show. Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) posed with her Hallmark OPEN BY CHRISTMAS movie co-star, Brennan Elliott. Photo credit: Instagram