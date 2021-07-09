2 of 9

“Dropped in a portal and found the Sonic crew and the newest cast member. Welcome @shemarfmoore [ex-Malcolm, Y&R]!” reported Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, second from r.), with James Marsden (r.), Natasha Rothwell and Moore of the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

Photo credit: Instagram