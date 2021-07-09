Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe, B&B) snapped this shot in her FANTASY ISLAND trailer.
“Dropped in a portal and found the Sonic crew and the newest cast member. Welcome @shemarfmoore [ex-Malcolm, Y&R]!” reported Tika Sumpter (ex-Layla, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, second from r.), with James Marsden (r.), Natasha Rothwell and Moore of the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 2.
B&B’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, c.) chatted with Ken Wingard and Debbie Matenopoulos on HOME & FAMILY.
Photo credit: Crown Media United States, LLC
Y&R’s Ptosha Storey (Naya, far r.) posed with Telma Hopkins (Denise) at the set.
“Been a while since I looked like a real human. Thought I’d share,” noted Rachel Melvin (ex-Chelsea, DAYS), prior to an audition.
Gimme another hundred years or so and i’ll catch up to @lsaintvic [Carter],” quipped B&B’s Delon de Metz (Zende).
“One tv pregnant person and one real life pregnant person!” mused Y&R’s pregnant Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, r.) with Camryn Grimes (Mariah).
Arianne Zucker (Nicole) reunited with co-star Greg Vaughan (Eric) on the DAYS set.
“When the cheer squad is on point... READY!!? OKAY!!!!” enthused Y&R’s Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), with Mishael Morgan (Amanda, c.) and Leigh-Ann Rose (Imani).