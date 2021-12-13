Annual Y&R Christmas party gallery

The annual Y&R Christmas party brought cast and crew together!
The annual Y&R Christmas party brought cast and crew together, including (from l.) Lauralee Bell (Christine), Trisha Cast (Nina), Conner Floyd (Chance) and Melissa Ordway (Abby)
(Clockwise from l.) Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Ordway, Christel Khalil (Lily), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Key Makeup Artist Patti Denney showed their holiday spirit.
Joining the festive fun were (from l.) Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Khalil, Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Mishael Morgan (Amanda), Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses, back), Ordway, Bryton James (Devon) and Sean Dominic (Nate).
Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, l.) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) showed off their holiday sweaters.
Stafford also posed with Grand Phoenix “employees” Harrison Meloeny and Krystal Mosley (Crystal).
Amelia Heinle (Victoria, l.), Ordway and Christel Khalil (Lily) enjoyed the evening.
