Annual Y&R Christmas party gallery

The annual Y&R Christmas party brought cast and crew together, including (from l.) Lauralee Bell (Christine), Trisha Cast (Nina), Conner Floyd (Chance) and Melissa Ordway (Abby) Photo credit: Instagram

(Clockwise from l.) Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Ordway, Christel Khalil (Lily), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Key Makeup Artist Patti Denney showed their holiday spirit. Photo credit: Instagram

Joining the festive fun were (from l.) Brytni Sarpy (Elena), Khalil, Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Mishael Morgan (Amanda), Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses, back), Ordway, Bryton James (Devon) and Sean Dominic (Nate). Photo credit: Instagram

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, l.) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) showed off their holiday sweaters. Photo credit: Instagram

Stafford also posed with Grand Phoenix “employees” Harrison Meloeny and Krystal Mosley (Crystal). Photo credit: Instagram