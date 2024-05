Actor Roundup: What's Your Favorite Thing In Your Dressing Room?

7 of 9

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B)

“Besides my family photos, there’s a framed black-and-white photograph that a high school friend, Marco Franchina, who became a photographer, took of me on Y&R’s stage 41 in 1985. My first year on the show. It’s hung in my dressing room ever since. The portrait is in the style of George Harrell and was taken spontaneously. I was sitting in a director’s chair on the stage, looking at my script and Marco said, ‘Don’t move.’ He grabbed a light from the stage, placed it, and took the picture. Marco printed it, signed it for me, and I had it framed. It’s really unique. I cherish it, particularly because it was taken by a friend at the very beginning of my career.”