Actor Roundup: What's Your Favorite Thing In Your Dressing Room?

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “My ‘Applause’ sign. I asked, years ago, for an old applause sign from one of the game shows or audience studios, but there were none. So the electric department made me one! [CBS] Television City in Hollywood has always been a place of great comradeship and television magic and that proved it to me once again… also, no one can ever have too much praise for what they do every day!” Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH) “A beautiful [framed picture]. Like six fans and friends of mine sent me a picture of ‘50 Things We Love About You’ -- and that’s my favorite thing.” Photo credit: ABC

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “All the pictures of my daughters and my family.” Photo credit: JPI

Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, Days) “A picture of my mom and dad and my sister and me. I have an old hand-painted Victrola thing where you lift the lid. I have pictures on top of that. That one is my favorite thing.” Photo credit: NBC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Probably my air filter because this building is old! Either that or my comfy couch for midday naps and running lines.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “My favorite thing is an architect’s drafting table. I found it on the side of the street, so it cost me nothing, and I put it in the back of my car. It’s perfect in my dressing room.” Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “Besides my family photos, there’s a framed black-and-white photograph that a high school friend, Marco Franchina, who became a photographer, took of me on Y&R’s stage 41 in 1985. My first year on the show. It’s hung in my dressing room ever since. The portrait is in the style of George Harrell and was taken spontaneously. I was sitting in a director’s chair on the stage, looking at my script and Marco said, ‘Don’t move.’ He grabbed a light from the stage, placed it, and took the picture. Marco printed it, signed it for me, and I had it framed. It’s really unique. I cherish it, particularly because it was taken by a friend at the very beginning of my career.” Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, Days) “My Girl Scout cookie section. For those afternoons when I need a sweet treat, I've got several boxes of Thin Mints in my room.” Photo credit: JPI