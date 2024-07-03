Actor Roundup: How Do You Plan To Spend The 4th Of July?

Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) "I'm hoping to go whitewater rafting with my parents and Chloe Lanier [ex-Nelle, his real-life girlfriend]. They haven't met her yet, but we FaceTime with them a lot." Photo credit: ABC

Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “We usually go to this club with my sister and her husband and her daughter. So, my guess is we'll probably do that this year. It's a country club, and they do a whole fireworks display, obviously. But there's also all sorts of ice cream and games for the kids and face painting. It’s your typical 4th of July.” Photo credit: Michael Mattes/Shutterstock

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH) "Well, beach and BBQ, of course!" Photo credit: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) “Wearing red, white and blue — and drinking rosé.” Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Lynn Herring (Lucy, GH) "It will be 109 degrees where I live on the 4th, so all of my ranch neighbor friends and I are heading to Bass Lake. There is a band and a big barbecue with five dessert choices, my most important requirement! And there's dancing til dark, then fireworks over the lake. Can't wait! I bought sparkly 4th of July headbands for everyone and they are required to wear them or else.: Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “We're staying in town this year and playing with the kiddos. Caden is almost 3 and Jake is almost 1. Our best friends throw a big party every year, in Hermosa Beach [CA] that we always go to. This year is Jake's first 4th of July, and last year, Caden was very busy cutting up the dance floor. So, we'll hang out overlooking the beach. Then the rest of the weekend, we'll be in town and do kids stuff and maybe have some play dates.” Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images