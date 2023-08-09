Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “Il Giardino, of course! I’d have to patronize my character’s establishment and from what I hear, they have great pizza.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “The Brady pub. They apparently have the best chowder in the United States, so I would have to go there and make sure that was the case. And, honestly, with the amount of people that are in the Brady pub lately, I think they need the business. I would actually go there to help Roman out and have a couple of beers with some friends and get that place rocking again.” Photo credit: JPI

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “I’ve thought about this, weirdly, like, ‘If that was an actual place, would I go there?’ For me, it’s actually a toss-up. I think I would go to the boxing gym [Volonino’s], but I’d also like Charlie’s Pub.” Photo credit: ABC

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R; Leo, DAYS) “Crimson Lights.” Photo credit: Riker Bros

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “It’s got to be a tie between Society and the Jazz Lounge. I’m a sucker for a creative meal and bougie cocktail, plus a night listening to live music is so stimulating!”

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “The GCAC. It’s the perfect hangout spot. I love music and it has the Jazz Lounge, I love basketball and it has a court, and I love to sit in the sun and it has a rooftop pool. I see why Devon bought it!” Photo credit: JPI

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) “I wouldn’t mind checking out Horton Square or the Brady pub. It would be fun to check out all the shops and things at the town square. And the pub looks like a nice chill place to go to and have a beer and some good food.” Photo credit: EMILY SANDIFER