Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) “I love Judi Evans’s character, because she’s so stinking funny. Bonnie is so wild. Every time I look up at the screen, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What is she doing now?’ I also love Mary Beth Evans’s character, Kayla. She gets to do and say some quirky things. Both of them have a way about them that’s so darling, charming and beautiful. You just want to be their friend.” Photo credit: NBC

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “Nikki is a character who has had a very interesting evolution and she’s always entertaining to watch.” Photo credit: CBS

Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH) “My favorite character is Ava because she is fierce and a mobster and she is a beautiful, classy woman — but she can also run laps around you and play you like a fiddle!” Photo credit: ABC

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Phyllis, because she’s not good or bad. She can ride down the middle and still come off as strong and admired no matter what she does.” Photo credit: JPI

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B) “I would have to say the most favorite character other than my own is actually Sheila. When you are playing a villain like that, the things that you can do are so beyond the pale of what most characters can do, and it’s just really fun to be able to play that stuff.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH) “Ava is my favorite character on the show. She is just so fun to watch! Whenever she is on, I am just captivated by her.” Photo credit: ABC