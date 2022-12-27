Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH) “In 2003, I was in New York with my wife and my two kids and we went to see a show and then had dinner near Times Square at this lovely restaurant where, if you paid a certain price, you got to score a special place in Times Square underneath the ball. So we had dinner and then these policemen arrived to escort the diners through the crowds and right under the ball into this pen that had been cordoned off for us. We got to watch the ball drop and my kids just lit up and we went back to our hotel just glowing.” Photo credit: ABC

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “In college, my friends came up to visit me in Montreal and we went to a really cool party and had a blast. I was the first guy back to the apartment and I didn’t realize that someone else in the building locked the door behind me, so all six of my friends got locked out in the freezing cold. This was before cell phones, so they were banging on the fire escape and the door, but I was dead asleep. Most of my friends ended up sleeping in an ATM vestibule! It was a disaster. I woke up in the morning and I was like, ‘Wow, it’s so quiet in here!’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) “This last year, I spent it up on a mountain with friends. They have a cabin in a small town in Utah and we went skiing and watched fireworks, sipping hot cocoa. I had my girlfriend by my side and got to kiss her at midnight. It was awesome.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) “It was the New Year’s Eve when my wife, Paloma, and I spent it driving with my Great Dane in the middle of winter. We had driven from California to Canada and spent about a week there and then on New Year’s Eve morning, we decided to start driving back. The weather was bad, so we made our way to Banff [Alberta, Canada] and even though we were in a snowstorm, the scenery was absolutely stunning because it was just the three of us and it was very quiet.” Photo credit: CBS

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) “[Son] Alexander was in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2015, and [sons] Luca, Anton and Davis were there, and we were in Times Square for the ball drop. Neither [wife] Cindy nor I had ever done that in our lives and right before the ball dropped, some cops recognized me and brought us through the barriers — and we were standing right there! My birthday is New Year’s Eve and it’s usually pretty mellow, so that one really stands out.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Jessica Serfaty (Sloan, DAYS) “I was on the beach in Mauritius. It’s an island off the coast of Africa right before the Maldives. I was laying on the Indian Ocean on my back floating. There was this smell of curry in a beautiful way. It was just delicious. I was watching the fireworks up in the sky.” Photo credit: JPI

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “My most memorable New Year’s Eve is not because it was exciting. It was when [my now-wife] Tobe and I went to Tahoe with a bunch of friends, snowboarding, and then we were supposed to fly out of Reno to go back home but there was a massive storm and we couldn’t fly out for days. We couldn’t even rent a car, so we were stuck in some Reno casino and it was like Groundhog Day. Every day we’d wake up, eat some casino breakfast and then go back to our room because we didn’t want to play any more blackjack. I don’t ever want to do that again.” Photo credit: JPI