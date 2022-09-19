Brandon Barash (Stefan, DAYS) “Joe Mascolo [ex-Stefano, DAYS]. He was a legend and [played] the patriarch of the DiMera family. He started this [family], and what a joy it would have been to have shared a set with him. I’ll see him one day, just not in this life.” Photo credit: NBC

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B) “Susan Lucci [ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN] or Susan Flannery [ex-Stephanie, B&B] because they are both legends.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) “I was a huge ALL MY CHILDREN fan, so I was thrilled that I have gotten to work with Thorsten Kaye [Ridge, B&B; ex- Zach, AMC], Jacob Young [ex-Rick, B&B; ex-JR, AMC], Missy Egan [Chelsea, Y&R; ex-Annie, AMC], Liz Hendrickson [Chloe, Y&R; ex- Maggie, AMC] and Peter Bergman [Jack, Y&R; ex-Cliff, AMC]. Susan Lucci [ex-Erica, AMC] would be amazing to work with. She’s soap royalty.” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I grew up watching GUIDING LIGHT and I loved when Laura Wright [Carly, GH, dir] came on as Cassie. I’ve met her several times and she’s just the sweetest person. I also think she’s very talented and I would love to work with her.” Photo credit: JPI

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) “Susan Flannery [ex-Stephanie, B&B] and Jeanne Cooper [ex-Katherine, Y&R]. They are both so iconic. Susan said when accepting one of her Emmys, ‘Thank you for allowing me to play in the sandbox of my imagination.’ I would have loved to step into that sandbox with both of them.” Photo credit: ABC

Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas, DAYS) “I used to watch Judi Evans [Bonnie, DAYS] on ANOTHER WORLD [as Paulina], and she used to work with Tom Eplin [ex-Jake]. I thought that dude’s energy would have been fun to work with, because he had such a drive about what he was doing and was always so dedicated to the scene.” Photo credit: NBC

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B) “He most recently had a guest-starring role on the show: Vincent Irizarry [Dr. Armstrong, B&B et al]. I always admired him when he was on GUIDING LIGHT [as ex-Lujack].” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc