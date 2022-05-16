Brandon Beemer (Shawn, DAYS) “I ran into Tamara Braun [Ava] in the blood lab of our doctor’s [office] when we were getting physicals. We were both squirming about how we hate needles. I got my [blood drawn] first, came out and said, ‘She was great.’ Later, Tamara texted me a picture of a bruised arm that looked terrible and said, ‘This is how mine went. She couldn’t find the vein.’ ” Photo credit: JPI

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) “I ran into [director] Scott McKinsey once at Nordstrom at the mall. While I was talking to him with my husband, I turned around and saw Richard Bloore [costume designer], who was also there. We ended up pow-wowing for a second in the middle of the makeup department.”

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “I ran into Cait Fairbanks [Tessa] at Coachella [Music Festival]. Neither one of us knew the other was going to be there that day. There are thousands of people attending and the odds that we would run into each other must’ve been pretty high.” Photo credit: JPI

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) “This is a place that neither Scott [Clifton, Liam, r.] nor I would ever go, but we ran into each other at Erewhon, which is this ridiculously expensive grocery store. We were both running late in the morning and we both wanted a breakfast burrito, and it’s close to the studio. It’s not the most amazing story in the world but you will never find me in a place like that. Or Scott. It was very unusual that either of us would be there.” Photo credit: Instagram

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) “The first time I worked with Donnell [Turner, Curtis], we just instantly hit it off. I felt this, like, common vibe, like we’re similar in a lot of ways. And then that day, I’m at my gym in Pasadena and who do I see working out? Donnell! I was like, ‘I knew we had similarities, but here we are at the same gym!’ ” Photo credit: ABC

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I’ve randomly run into Christian LeBlanc [Michael] on the beach in Santa Monica a few times.” Photo credit: JPI

William Lipton (Cameron, GH) “I was driving around L.A. with my mom and I saw Roger [Howarth, Austin.] on his bike in Glendale! I yelled at him and he looked back confused; he didn’t know it was me. But I told him about it later at work and he was like, ‘Ohhhhh.’ ” Photo credit: ABC