Ted King (Jack, B&B) “If you want to play ball, you’ve got to play with the Michael Jordans and I think Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy] is great. I love watching her work. Steffy gets the most to play with from scene to scene: the volatility, the history, the humor, the pathos. She gets great one-liners — and Jacqui has a great sense of humor.” Photo credit: JPI/Gilles Toucas Courtesy of Bell-Phillip Television Inc.

Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) “John McCook [Eric, r.]. John has such an incredible history with the show. I love talking with John about his character’s history, then he’ll say, ‘Oh, yes, she was my wife at one point [laughs].’ I love chatting with John.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) “First, I would say Don [Diamont, Bill, r.] because just being able to play a character like Bill would be fun for a day. I also think it’d be great to be Jacqui [MacInnes Wood] because not only is she a great person, but Steffy gets some really fun moments — to have moments on a motorcycle and then slapping people? That would be a great day.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “Brytni [Sarpy, Elena, r.]. She just seems to have a routine that I envy. She’s got it down. She looks like she has such calm and peace within her.” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “I would say Jason Thompson [Billy] because I feel he’s always on an adventure with his family. Plus, I would love to hang out with [his wife] Paloma because she’s awesome.” Photo credit: JPI

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “I would love to be Maurice Benard [Sonny] for a day so I could meet all his amazing animals, especially Buddy the goat! [GH- wise], I would love to switch with Maura [West, Ava]. Ava is such a misunderstood villain — I just [love] how she’s flawed and villainous, but also so easy to feel sympathy for.” Photo credit: ABC

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS) “Maybe Galen [Gering], so I can play Rafe and know the inner working of his mind so I can make everything work out for Ava and Rafe.” Photo credit: JPI