Y&R's Mishael Morgan Hosts Lead Actress Luncheon

Ladies Who Luncheon: (from l.) Finola Hughes (Anna, GH), Sharon Chase (Sharon, Y&R), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B).

Last year’s Daytime Emmy winner for Lead Actress, Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), hosted this year’s annual luncheon for the 2023 crop of nominees: Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), Finola Hughes (Anna, GH), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B). “I can’t wait for the lunch,” Egan told Digest when the nominations came out. “It’s so thrilling and exciting just to support and love on each other.”

Before the luncheon, which was held at Redbird in Los Angeles, Morgan posted a series of Instagram stories giving fans a glimpse into the gift bags she prepared for her guests. “I’m about to head out to host the 2023 Lead Actress nominees luncheon,” she began. “And I am so excited to honor these ladies and celebrate them for all their hard work for this year.” (The gift bags were a hit; “Mishael Morgan is such a class act,” gushed Stafford in an Instagram story of her own.) Egan posted a photo of the gathering and enthused, “To be nominated alongside this incredibly talented group of women is a TRUE HONOR!!! Thank you to last years winner, the fabulous @mishaelmorgan for hosting an epic Lead Actress Nominee Luncheon today. It’s so nice that they all offered to give me their Emmy if they win!!” Wood replied, “Love love LOVE YOU ALL!!” “Great tradition!” chimed in past Lead Actress winner Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R). “Congratulations to all of you fabulous women!!!” Hughes also shared a photo from the event online, writing, “Yesterday was the leading ladies lunch for the Emmy’s. It’s a tradition started by the inimitable Susan Flannery [ex-Stephanie, B&B]. (The previous years winner throws a luncheon for the nominees.) Yesterday was a very special lunch. Mishael Morgan raised the bar! The conversation was at once light hearted and deep. This was an amazing group of women, supportive, funny and caring. Thank you all for a brilliant few hours.” In response, past Lead Actress winner Laura Wright (Carly, GH) commented, “Oh, one of the best reasons to get nominated such an amazing tradition.”