Y&R’s Kate Linder Announces Special Charity Event

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R), who has hosted charity tea parties in Canada for years, is offering a more up-close-and-personal event that requires no traveling. OpportuniTea Online, which benefits March of Dimes Canada, will be held live online on February 27. Also joining Linder are her co-stars Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Bryton James (Devon), Camryn (Mariah), Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa). The cost to be a part of Linder’s virtual tea party start at $50 and can be purchased here.