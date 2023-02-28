What posters were on the wall of your teenage bedroom? “Jesse McCartney [ex-J.R., ALL MY CHILDREN], Kid Rock and the Spice Girls!”

How do you procrastinate? “Take a nap.”

What is your go-to comfort food? “Sweet potato fries.”

What is on the screen saver of your phone? “A tarot card with a lion and a woman nestled up with each other and a rainbow over their heads with two waterfalls and stars. It reminds me to never lose my inner strength, my gentleness, and to never stop seeing the beauty and possibility in life.”

What is your least favorite household chore? “Taking out the trash.”