The Emotional Reason That Led Rena Sofer To Dog Rescue

Anyone who follows the social media of current General Hospital (and former Bold and Beautiful) star Rena Sofer (Lois; ex-Quinn) has to know the actress has a tremendous passion for rescuing dogs and giving them a second chance at life. She recently revealed on a Coastal Entertainment Zoom with bestie Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda) what lit this fire under her to do the work.

“I got divorced,” Sofer shared. Her marriage to Sanford Bookstaver ended in 2016. “I didn’t want to date and I didn’t want to find another man. I wanted to feel like I was doing something.”

Sofer was inspired to be of service but realized there were certain things she couldn’t do. “I can’t handle human pain,” she admitted. She did know of one issue with which she could help. “If I can take one dog out of the shelter and find it a home, then I can focus that I’ve done something. One thing.”

Of course, the stunning star did just that — many times over, as she has helped many dogs find a new home. Now she does that with Bookstaver as well, since the two eventually reconciled in 2019 and recently remarried.

Sofer is still at it, trying to help more dogs find their forever home and that’s something else that she has in common with Marcil. In fact, Marcil encouraged people on the Zoom event to help by joining her and a certain GH co-star she’s teamed up with to raise funds.

“Maurice [Benard; Sonny] and I are doing an event together and all of the money goes to Road Dogs Rescue,” she enthused. “It’s the first time Maurice and I have ever done an event together and it is August 1, which is Thursday night.” The event will be held at Embassy Suites in Glendale, Calif., 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. doors open and there will be a cocktail hour, followed by showtime and photographs until 8 p.m. Sofer will be joining them at the event, as will former GH co-star Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin). Find out more by clicking here.