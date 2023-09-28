Exclusive! Rena Sofer Previews GH Return As Lois

In the new issue of Digest, Rena Sofer talks about her return to GH on October 10, nearly three decades after she last played Lois Cerullo. “I’ve played a lot of characters in my career and Lois is probably one of the top three characters I’ve ever played in 37 years of being an actress,” she declares. “So to be able to go back and do it was unreal.” As for the fan response to her comeback, Sofer offers, “It’s inspiring and I am forever grateful. This whole experience can really be summed up in that word. I’m excited and honestly, even though I did LOVING [as Rocky], GENERAL HOSPITAL really started my career. GH gave me a development deal with ABC, which led me to doing pilots and nighttime. I am very grateful for being able to have this option and opportunity during this time.” For the full story, pick up the new issue of Digest, on sale tomorrow.