Presenters Announced For The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CT (delayed in PDT) on June 7. The nominations were announced on April 19, and today CBS and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the list of presenters who will be on hand to give out the awards to the winners.

List of Presenters

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the lineup of presenters who are from the soaps include Kristos Andrews (The Bay), Lauralee Bell (Christine Williams; Young and Restless), Eric Braeden (Victor Newman; Y&R), Steve Burton (Harris Michaels; Days of our Lives and Jason Morgan; General Hospital), Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson; Neighbours), Jackée Harry (Paulina Price Carver; DAYS), Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman, Y&R), Annie Jones (Jane Harris; Neighbours), Christel Khalil (Lily Winters, Y&R), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester, Bold and Beautiful), Eric Martsolf (Brady Black; DAYS), Kiara Liz Ortega (Dre Collins; The Bay), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter; B&B) and Laura Wright (Carly Spencer; GH).

Lifetime Achievement

As previously announced, Daytime Emmy award-nominated and multi-award-winning actress Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman, Y&R) and Daytime Emmy-winning producer Edward J. Scott will receive Lifetime Achievement honors for their contributions to the world of Daytime television.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

Be sure to keep checking out Soap Opera Digest’s coverage of The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which will kick on Friday evening as we fill you in on who wore what, who took home the big prizes, the winners’ reactions and more. Best of luck to all the nominees!