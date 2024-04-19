THE 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS: A Nominees Guide

It’s time to reveal the full list of soap opera nominations for THE 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, which will be broadcast from the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CT (delayed in PDT) on June 7. The ceremony will be live on CBS (for the 18th time — more than any other network) and will also be available live and on-demand on Paramount+.

“We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America’s favorite Daytime programs,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country.”

“Producing the Daytime Emmys is a labor of love for all of us at NATAS,” said Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime, NATAS. “The huge popularity of these shows continues to be must-see viewing for their fans.”

The Lifetime Achievement Honorees, Hosts, Presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced at a later date. Ticket sales will begin Wednesday, May 1.

Here is the list of nominations, including the ones that were revealed Thursday evening on entertainment shows.

Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Courtney Hope (Sally, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Allison Lanier (Summer, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Robert Gossett (Marshall, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Bryton James (Devon, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

A Martinez (Nardo, THE BAY)

Mike Manning (Caleb, THE BAY)

Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series

Linden Ashby (Cameron, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Ashley Jones (Bridget, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Alley Mills (Heather, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, NEIGHBOURS)

Dick Van Dyke (Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Finola Hughes (Anna, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Annika Noelle (Hope, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GENERAL HOSPITAL)

Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden (Victor, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Scott Clifton (Liam, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

John McCook (Eric, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)

Writing For A Daytime Drama Series

THE BAY

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

GENERAL HOSPITAL

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Directing For A Daytime Drama Series

THE BAY

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

GENERAL HOSPITAL

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Original Song

“Shine” GENERAL HOSPITAL

“Unexpected Truth” UNEXPECTED

“We’re Home” RECONNECTING ROOTS

Casting

AFRICAN QUEENS: NJINGA

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

GENERAL HOSPITAL

START UP

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Daytime Drama Series

THE BAY

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

GENERAL HOSPITAL

NEIGHBOURS

YOUNG AND RESTLESS