THE 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS: A Nominees Guide

It’s time to reveal the full list of soap opera nominations for THE 51st ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, which will be broadcast from the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CT (delayed in PDT) on June 7. The ceremony will be live on CBS (for the 18th time — more than any other network) and will also be available live and on-demand on Paramount+.
“We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America’s favorite Daytime programs,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. “We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country.”
“Producing the Daytime Emmys is a labor of love for all of us at NATAS,” said Brent Stanton, Head of Daytime, NATAS. “The huge popularity of these shows continues to be must-see viewing for their fans.”
The Lifetime Achievement Honorees, Hosts, Presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced at a later date. Ticket sales will begin Wednesday, May 1.
Here is the list of nominations, including the ones that were revealed Thursday evening on entertainment shows.
Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Jennifer Gareis (Donna, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)
Courtney Hope (Sally, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)
Allison Lanier (Summer, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)
Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)
Supporting Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Robert Gossett (Marshall, GENERAL HOSPITAL)
Bryton James (Devon, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)
Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)
A Martinez (Nardo, THE BAY)
Mike Manning (Caleb, THE BAY)
Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series
Linden Ashby (Cameron, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)
Ashley Jones (Bridget, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)
Alley Mills (Heather, GENERAL HOSPITAL)
Guy Pearce as Mike Young, NEIGHBOURS)
Dick Van Dyke (Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)
Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)
Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)
Finola Hughes (Anna, GENERAL HOSPITAL)
Annika Noelle (Hope, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)
Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)
Cynthia Watros (Nina, GENERAL HOSPITAL)
Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Eric Braeden (Victor, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)
Scott Clifton (Liam, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)
John McCook (Eric, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL)
Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS OF OUR LIVES)
Writing For A Daytime Drama Series
THE BAY
BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL
DAYS OF OUR LIVES
GENERAL HOSPITAL
YOUNG AND RESTLESS
Directing For A Daytime Drama Series
THE BAY
BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL
DAYS OF OUR LIVES
GENERAL HOSPITAL
YOUNG AND RESTLESS
Original Song
“Shine” GENERAL HOSPITAL
“Unexpected Truth” UNEXPECTED
“We’re Home” RECONNECTING ROOTS
Casting
AFRICAN QUEENS: NJINGA
DAYS OF OUR LIVES
GENERAL HOSPITAL
START UP
YOUNG AND RESTLESS
Daytime Drama Series
THE BAY
BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL
DAYS OF OUR LIVES
GENERAL HOSPITAL
NEIGHBOURS
YOUNG AND RESTLESS