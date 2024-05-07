Daytime Emmy Celebration for Melody Thomas Scott & Husband Edward Scott

Edward Scott and Melody Thomas Scott.

This year at the 51stAnnual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to soapdom’s power couple, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Young and Restless) and her real-life husband of nearly 39 years, Bold and Beautiful supervising producer, Edward Scott. The actress recently celebrated her 45th anniversary of playing Nikki, while her hubby has held behind-the-scenes positions, including serving as executive producer for Y&R. In fact, it was while bringing the land of Genoa City to life, that the pair had met and later married.

Last year’s recipients were Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) and journalist/talk show host Maury Povich, and according to Addam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS, choosing who would receive the distinction this year was a no-brainer. “We’ve long wanted to honor the legendary daytime duo of Melody Thomas Scott and her husband Edward J. Scott,” Sharp shared in a statement. “With a combined 93 years of contributions to our community, they are true institutions in the world of Daytime television.”

In a joint statement, the couple said, “We are honored and humbled to receive this recognition from NATAS. Throughout our decades-long careers in front of and behind the cameras, we have had the opportunity to work not only with each other, but also with an incredibly talented pool of people who excel in their crafts and are passionate about the art we create in daytime television. We are grateful to have worked side by side with them and to be included with such esteemed recipients who have made their mark in our industry.”

The Scotts will receive their Lifetime Achievement Awards during the broadcast of the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony set to air on Friday, June 7, which will be once again held at the iconic Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.