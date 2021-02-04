More Stars Join ABC’s “Back on Broadway” Streaming Concert

More big names are joining in on the fun planned for Thursday, February 11, which is when ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway will stream live to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. (The stream itself is free.) Just added to the lineup are GH’s Finola Hughes (Anna), who will perform an original dance from the GH set, Steve Burton (Jason) and Laura Wright (Carly), ALL MY CHILDREN alum Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia), and ONE LIFE TO LIVE grads Melissa Archer (ex-Natalie; ex-Serena, DAYS) and Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica; ex-Claudette, GH). In addition, fans will have the chance to participate in one-on-one video chats on Saturday, February 13 with stars including Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH), Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, OLTL) and Walt Willey (ex-Jack, AMC). For more information on the video chats, click here.