Maree Cheatham and Matthew Ashford Lead List Of DAYS Returns

DAYS OF OUR LIVES is bringing back the last surviving original cast member Maree Cheatham, who played Tom and Alice’s daughter, Marie, for the tribute to Doug Williams (the late Bill Hayes), according to Soap Hub, who put out a list of new additions for the tribute to Doug Williams and his portrayer, Bill Hayes. The actress was last seen on the show in 2010 but she has been keeping busy with shows like THE HAVES AND THE HAVE NOTS, YOUNG SHELDON, and BASKETS.

On the heels of the news that Melissa Reeves was back filming, comes confirmation that Matthew Ashford, her character’s other half, Jack Deveraux, is also back. He was last seen in Salem in 2023. Having both Jack and Jenn back to support her will surely be a tremendous comfort for Julie.

As previously announced, fans can also look forward to seeing Julie’s brother Steve, played by Stephen Schnetzer return to support his sister during her time of mourning, as well as Liz Chandler, played by fan-favorite Gloria Loring. Dare we hope she may sing in tribute to her departed friend?

Other returns include beloved couples like Martha Madison (Belle) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn), Lamon Archey (Eli) and Sal Stowers (Lani), as well as Victoria Konefal (Ciara). Current cast members will also be included in the tribute. No word on whether or not Kristian Alfonso will be bringing Hope back for her father’s memorial.