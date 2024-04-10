Melissa Reeves Back Filming At DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The revolving DAYS OF OUR LIVES door of Jennifer Rose Horton is landing this time on Melissa Reeves, who has played the heroine on and off since 1985 and was last seen in 2021. You can expect to see the actress back in Salem come November.

TV Insider is reporting that she’ll be back for Thanksgiving and will also be there for the shows that will feature the memorial for Doug Williams (the late Bill Hayes). The actress told the site she did have one concern about returning to the role she played for such a long time.

“My one thing was, ‘I’m not taking this away from Cady. If this is Cady’s thing and she loves being here and she really loves playing this part, I don’t want to take it away from her. I’m so good either way,’ ” Reeves explains to TV Insider. “I’m a huge fan of Cady’s. I even Instagram messaged her, ‘Oh, my God, I’m so grateful you’re playing my part! I’m honored.’ But it worked out.”

For fans, it certainly will, especially if the show decides to use decades-old flashbacks. While McClain is wonderful in the role, the opportunity to show heartfelt scenes from the past are more plentiful if it’s Reeves in the role. The actress also discussed going back with the actor who plays her character’s other half — Matthew Ashford. “I told Matt, ‘I would even come back full time but the problem is, I don’t have a place to stay anymore.’ I always had family in Los Angeles but all the Reeveses have moved to Tennessee!”

McClain had some meaty stuff to play as Jennifer too. She hit her husband’s daughter, Gwen, with her car. She had to deal with the death of her daughter Abigail. In 2021, she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series.

No word yet about the status of a return for Ashford’s Jack.