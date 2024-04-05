Gloria Loring Joins the Growing List of DAYS Returnees

Fans got a welcomed shock while listening to Deidre Hall on THE LOCHER ROOM Friday afternoon when the iconic actress broke the news of another return. Last week, Stephen Schnetzer mentioned that he would be returning to his old role of Steve Olson for upcoming episodes and now comes word that Gloria Loring will be returning. Her character Liz Chandler is beloved to this day. More than likely, these episodes will be to honor the late Bill Hayes’s character, Doug Williams.

Liz graced Salem from 1980-1986 and she had a few romances, including Don Craig (Jed Allan) and a past marriage with Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), but it was her romance with Neil Curtis (Joe Gallison) that endeared her to fans. She also went toe-to-toe with Stefano, who forced Liz to spy on Doug. She was also kidnapped by Marlena (Hall) and shot Marie Horton.

The character was a singer but also a clothing designer and owner of the club, Blondies. She was married at one point to Tony, Don, and Neil but also Rick Courtney. It was her father Kellam Chandler who brought her to town and during her run, she was given a half-brother — Todd. She had one child — a daughter, Noelle Curtis.

It has been almost 40 years since Liz was last seen in Salem. Needless to say, fans are excited at the prospect of finding out what this beloved character has been up to during her time away.