How You Can Dance It Out With The GENERAL HOSPITAL Ladies

East Coast-based fans of GENERAL HOSPITAL are in for a treat. Four actresses are flying to the right coast, providing viewers with plenty of opportunity to meet their favorites. On hand will be Laura Wright (Carly), Cynthia Watros (Nina), Tabyana Ali (Trina) and Finola Hughes (Anna).

“We can’t wait to spend the weekend with everyone,” shares Wright. “You get a full weekend with a few of GH’s leading ladies- Friday night a private dinner – Saturday we are spending all day in New Brunswick and then we are dancing our Sunday away to the 80s In Levittown!” Here is the full calendar of events with all four ladies:

Friday, April 26: Ladies Of General Hospital Private Dinner In Astoria, NY

7:00PM until 10:00PM, M&G, photo op, an autograph

Saturday, April 27: The Ladies Of GH In New Brunswick, NJ at Stress Factory

Private Lunch With The Ladies Of GH at Victoria’s Tratta Italiano

Sunday, April 28: The 80s Dance Party will be held at Governor’s Comedy Club

In addition, just Wright and Watros will be appearing together on earlier dates.

Wednesday, April 24: Laura Wright And Cynthia Watros In Philadelphia, PA, at Helium Comedy Club

Thursday, April 25: Laura Wright And Cynthia Watros Live In Albany, NY, at Albany Funny Bone

Tickets for all of these Coastal Entertainment events can be purchased here.