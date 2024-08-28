General Hospital Spoilers Video: The Great Escape

Feeling Helpless

For Wednesday, August 28 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Kristina contacts Jason. The young woman is hurting something fierce after losing the baby and she has been asking her father for payback. Has she tired of waiting for Sonny to exact revenge against Ava and instead is turning to his enforcer?

It looks like the rest of Port Charles is wanting to save Lulu and Anna is no exception. She makes her case to Brennan but the new head of Port Charles’s WSB field office seems to have grown tired of dealing with the Port Charles Police Department’s commissioner. “Do you want to badger me or do you want to save Lulu?”

Mama Bears Step Forward

Laura makes a big decision. She has worked a great deal with the WSB in the past and she knows she has certainly helped them over the years. After all, she and her ragtag team helped stop Victor Cassadine from destroying the world again. “It’s time the WSB return that favor,” she says. Does she want them to find Lucky?

As Laura does everything she can to try to help her daughter, Lulu’s stepmother Tracy wants to do the same thing in her own way. For some reason, she thought berating Dante was the way to do it but now she has a different tact. She says, “I want to help Lulu.” How does she plan to do that though? Will she be funding whatever search party Laura is trying to get off the ground to find Lucky?

That might not be necessary as Lucky prepares to make his bid towards freedom. He tells his doctor pal, Isaiah, “Wait for my signal and we move.” Will the two be able to escape?

Ava looks at the bag she’s stashed away that belongs to John “Jagger” Cates — the same duffle bag that Kristina tripped over that sent her tumbling out Ava’s third-story hotel window. What she finds must be pretty shocking because GH teasers say that Ava is alarmed.

Lastly, Sonny and John meet face to face as the enemies finally have a long-needed talk — but we doubt it will be civil. Sonny’s suspicions are confirmed. “You are going to make all of your daughter’s troubles go away,” says John. Is it really that simple? Sonny turns himself in to John and the charges against Kristina go away? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.