General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: Huge Exit & Big Return

A Shocking Death

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of September 3 picks up after this past Friday’s shooting stunner when Sonny poured lead into very special agent John “Jagger” Cates’s chest and head. The Quartermaine estate is crawling with crime scene investigators under Port Charles Police Commissioner Anna Devane’s guidance, doing their thing as we hear Chase tell others, “Agent Cates is dead.” Anna chimes in, “He was shot,” as a worried Michael looks on.

Chase continues informing the group gathered, as a flabbergasted Brook Lynn stares at him, “And everyone here is going to need to be questioned.” Needless to say, there is a lot of worry amongst those in attendance as everyone knows Cates made several enemies during his short time back in Port Charles. We see Nina glance in her ex-husband’s direction, catching the charged look between him and another ex-wife — Carly.

Out of earshot of the rest of the people currently stuck at the Quartermaines’ home, Sonny has a big favor he puts to Carly. “If anyone asks, we’ve been up here for the last half hour.” She looks at him, stunned. She has one immediate question: “Why?” Will Sonny tell her he’s the killer they’re looking for?

A Reunion of Sorts

Lucky is still in big trouble, playing cards and trying to spin a story as fast as he can when the man in charge has a surprise for the Spencer scion. “Well…” he states before we hear a familiar voice (without seeing her) say, “Hello, darling.” Lucky’s stunned expression says it all as he sees Holly Sutton. Let us know what you think is going to happen in the comments section. Also, see it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.