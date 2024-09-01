Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of September 2

Bold And Beautiful

On Monday, September 2, Bill gives Finn the clue he needs to realize Steffy is in danger; trapped in Luna’s cage, Steffy begs her captor to free her as Luna reveals more secrets as she spirals out of control…. Finn lays out his theory about Steffy to Li on Tuesday, September 3, then questions R.J. about the night of Tom’s murder…. Panicked after her run-in with Finn, Luna taunts Steffy on Wednesday, September 4, attempting to drug her again…. Bill and Katie discuss how best to break the news to Will about Luna’s paternity on Thursday, September 5; Finn finds Steffy (both above); and Li has a dramatic showdown with Luna…. On Friday, September 6, Steffy and Finn find their way back to each other, and Poppy learns the devastating truth about her daughter.

General Hospital

Monday, September 2, is an encore episode from August 1 when Kristina is on the warpath with Ava and a disastrous accident occurs when she falls through the window…. Ric and Elizabeth reconnect on Tuesday, September 3, while Sam opens up to Kristina (both above), Jason makes a discovery, Willow makes excuses, and Chase investigates a crime…. Holly returns on Wednesday, September 4; Drew confides in Curtis; Ava gets a surprising assist; Kristina turns to Michael; and Sonny and Carly strategize…. On Thursday, September 5, Sonny is alarmed; Alexis confers with Diane; Nina is determined; Trina advises Josslyn; and TJ has a heart-to-heart with Ric…. Sonny gives Jason a critical task on Friday, September 6; Lois is full of surprises; Josslyn blasts Carly; Anna issues a warning; and Elizabeth is dubious.

Days Of Our Lives

Johnny copes with an uneasy realization about Chanel on Monday, September 2…. On Tuesday, September 3, Abe opens up to Kate…. Gabi is forced to make an admission to Stefan on Wednesday, September 4, while Leo informs Chad (both above) that he needs to leave The Spectator…. Eric, who is back in town to be there for Brady, pays a visit to Marlena on Thursday, September 5, and Tate slips up with Holly…. On Friday, September 6, Sarah is beset with memories of the night of her accident, and EJ and Eric have a far-from-unpleasant encounter.

Young And Restless

Victor calls Nate’s bluff on Monday, September 2, while Lily puts Billy on notice, and Adam blames Chelsea for their problems…On Tuesday, September 3, Victor agrees to help Lily take Billy down; Chelsea seeks forgiveness; and Chance second guesses his decision to work at Chancellor…. Sharon makes a promise to Nick on Wednesday, September 4; Phyllis clears the air with Faith; and Daniel and Heather are challenged as parents…. On Thursday, September 5, Nikki provides Victor with valuable intel about Billy; Kyle makes a confession to Claire (both above); and Lily shares disturbing news with Jack…. Nick seeks counsel from Victor and Nikki on Friday, September 6; Diane struggles to connect with Kyle; and Daniel stands his ground with Lucy.