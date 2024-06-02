Exclusive Y&R Preview: Traci And Ashley Search Paris For Answers

Ashley, Traci and Alan arrive in Paris to (hopefully) uncover what traumatized Ashley on Young and Restless. “With Alan’s help, they’ll try to unravel the mystery of Ashley’s damaged memory and altered personalities, so each is treading lightly, aware that so much is at stake,” explains Beth Maitland (Traci). “Ashley is now aware how deeply the pain must go to have caused such an imbalance. I think there is a level of exhaustion as well that heightens the risk, but Ashley is determined to get to the truth, no matter the cost.”

At the apartment that Ashley maintains in Paris, she claims to have seen Alan on one of the days she experienced a blackout — but he insists he wasn’t even in France at the time. “Alan is the guiding force gently helping Ashley to remember the truth,” notes Maitland. “I don’t think Traci is anything but grateful at this point for his experience, his friendship to Ashley, and his guidance in a professional way as well, in keeping her safe while she navigates her memories. Traci is afraid for her sister but determined as well to support her in any way, and Alan is going above and beyond their friendship to protect Ashley in her fragile state.”

Ashley recalls that after she left the bistro, she found a bar where she ordered a glass of Bordeaux and remembered that Alan also loves the wine. She called his number and left an invitation on his voicemail to join her. Alan sadly affirms that he never got such a message and Ashley panics that she may be creating false memories. “Traci is very afraid for whatever lies ahead in getting to the truth of Ashley’s experience,” Maitland shudders. “But as is typical of our Traci, she will do whatever is required to protect, support, and assist her sister’s recollection of potentially dangerous events. As Ashley’s memories begin to emerge, there is also the element of not going too far too fast. Traci is deeply attentive to keeping Ashley in control and safe.”

Traci is relieved that so far, none of her sister’s other personalities have tried to emerge. “Traci has met all of Ashley’s alters at one time or another, although not realizing it at the time,” points out Maitland. “Traci is becoming more and more aware of this and of the distinctions of each one. She is watchful, worried and protective to prevent any of them resurfacing, and is the one most relentless as the memories and experiences are explored.”

When Alan asks for the name of the bar, Ashley can’t come up with it ,so they decide to retrace her steps of that day in the hope of finding it. Ashley wants to do so now. “Traci is along for every part of the ride,” shares Maitland. “Somehow, Traci has become the custodian of Ashley’s safety, mentally and physically, and as Ashley and Alan push deeper, Traci keeps watch. Traci wants to get to the truth as much as anyone, but she is less willing to risk Ashley’s long-term wellness, and even more, to risk permanent damage to her psyche.”

The trio heads out on their field trip, not knowing what they could encounter. “As the moment of Ashley’s finding the truth gets close, the danger to her increases as well,” Maitland says. “Traci fights for Ashley to stop, to rest, but fueled by dawning awarenesses, Ashley and Alan ignore caution and stand on the brink of no return. Traci will not stand down, but shocking truths cannot be held back any longer. Facing down the darkest kind of secret is the only chance for Ashley to survive.”